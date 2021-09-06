Analysts Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGP. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $16.16. 1,585,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,899. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

