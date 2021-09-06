Analysts Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.24 Million

Analysts expect that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post $31.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $125.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $125.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $160.77 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $162.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vtex.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. Vtex has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

