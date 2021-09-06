Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.33. 11,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,486. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $220.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

