Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.53. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $19,645,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIN opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.74.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

