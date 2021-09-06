Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.43). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XGN. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of XGN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.70. 30,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,205. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $220.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499 in the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exagen by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exagen by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.