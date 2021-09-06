Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.13 Million

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to announce sales of $702.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.80 million. IDEX posted sales of $581.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $222.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.60. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

