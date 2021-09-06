Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.47. 722,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,862. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

