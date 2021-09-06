Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,917. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.