Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.78. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

SWK stock opened at $191.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $84,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

