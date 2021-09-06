Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report $16.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.89 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $62.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SCM stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

