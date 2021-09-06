Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.61 Million

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce $97.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.03 million and the highest is $105.34 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $52.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $338.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $356.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $496.34 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $973.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

