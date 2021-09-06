Analysts Offer Predictions for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

