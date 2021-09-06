Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

8/19/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

8/16/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/8/2021 – National Storage Affiliates Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $58.77 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

