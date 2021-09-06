Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 6th (ADSK, ALFVY, ASC, BABA, BAS, BIDU, BILI, BTVCY, DB1, DCHPF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 6th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

ASOS (LON:ASC)

was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY). Peel Hunt issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.20 ($10.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $95.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). Atlantic Securities issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Wisetech Global (OTC:WTCHF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

