Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Greenland Technologies (GTEC)

9/2/2021 – Greenland Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

9/1/2021 – Greenland Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

8/26/2021 – Greenland Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

8/25/2021 – Greenland Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,695. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

