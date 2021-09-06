Analyzing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -11.06% -5.81% -4.93% Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39%

This table compares LiveRamp and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 7.84 -$90.27 million ($1.36) -37.62 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.86 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.22, indicating that its share price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LiveRamp and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.19%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

