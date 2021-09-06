Analyzing Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Italk alerts:

This table compares Italk and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italk N/A -85.92% -12.31% LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A

73.4% of Italk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Italk and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italk 0 0 5 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Italk presently has a consensus price target of $9.34, suggesting a potential upside of 66.49%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.92%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Italk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Italk and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 22.89 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

LifeStance Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Italk on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.