Andrew Briggs Buys 63,398 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 63,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 631 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of £400,041.38 ($522,656.62).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Andrew Briggs purchased 2,269 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52).

Phoenix Group stock traded up GBX 3.93 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 629.13 ($8.22). 1,618,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,810. The company has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 668.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,216.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -1.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHNX shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

