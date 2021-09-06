Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 349,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

