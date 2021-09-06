ankrETH Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,938.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ankrETH has a total market cap of $107.78 million and $7,938.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for about $3,674.87 or 0.06999545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00141542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00785805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047111 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ankrETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.