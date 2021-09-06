Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Anthem worth $75,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem by 104.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,265,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 338.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,712,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.73. 636,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.67 and its 200-day moving average is $371.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

