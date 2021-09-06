Anyswap Reaches Market Cap of $103.34 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00010749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $103.34 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00157426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00219102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.40 or 0.07610405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,637.42 or 1.00112512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00973553 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

