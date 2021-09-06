APENFT Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $90.43 million and approximately $308.95 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00147803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00790286 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars.

