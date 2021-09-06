APIX (APIX) Market Cap Achieves $8.00 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $8.00 million and $2.02 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00143855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.99 or 0.00794045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047235 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

