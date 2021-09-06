Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Apogee Enterprises worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

APOG stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

