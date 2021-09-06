Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. United Bank raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 327,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 345,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Apple by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

