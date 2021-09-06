Apron Network (APN) Market Cap Hits $11.46 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $1.68 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Apron Network Coin Trading

