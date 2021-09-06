Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post sales of $12.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.36 million and the lowest is $9.70 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $54.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.48 million, with estimates ranging from $68.16 million to $70.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

AQST has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $176.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $465,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

