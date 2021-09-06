Aragon Court (ANJ) Trading 48.5% Lower Over Last Week

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $36.53 million and $139,919.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00017873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00141703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00785903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

