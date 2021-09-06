Arch Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.67 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $6.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arch Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

