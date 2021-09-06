Archer Investment Corp Purchases 668 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.81. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

