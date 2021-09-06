Ares Protocol (ARES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $723,878.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00149005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00206300 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.23 or 0.07484344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.61 or 0.99894393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00942210 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

