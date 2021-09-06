Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.