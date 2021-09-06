Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

DFUS stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25.

