Argent Trust Co Acquires 3,716 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.