Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 323,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $568.11. 825,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. The stock has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $571.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

