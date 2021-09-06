Argent Trust Co Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

CVX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.49. 9,099,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,738. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

