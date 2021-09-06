Argent Trust Co Has $10.49 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 2,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.66. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

