Argent Trust Co Has $15.61 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,565. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

