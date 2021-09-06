Argent Trust Co Has $19.11 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.73. The company has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

