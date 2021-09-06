Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 70,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 61,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.1% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 503,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

