Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,958 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,937,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,756. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.