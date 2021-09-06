Argent Trust Co Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.45. 2,580,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,594. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

