ArGo (ARGO) Price Down 12.5% This Week

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, ArGo has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGo has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $163,136.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00017947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00139533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00778837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00046561 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

