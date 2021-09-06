Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 2.1%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87). 2,969,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,911,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a market cap of £546.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.

About Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

