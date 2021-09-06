Argon Price Reaches $0.11 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $7.59 million and $618,591.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argon has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 70,326,326 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

