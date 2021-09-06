Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $97,953.34 and $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00152250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00208190 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.26 or 0.07372249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,730.57 or 1.00037868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.00 or 0.00961114 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,569,051 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

