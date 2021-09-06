Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,745 shares of company stock valued at $69,956,793. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET opened at $363.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.49 and a 200-day moving average of $336.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

