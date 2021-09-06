Ark (ARK) Market Cap Hits $251.09 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Ark has a total market cap of $251.09 million and approximately $286.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,753,212 coins and its circulating supply is 131,632,315 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

