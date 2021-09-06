ARMOR Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $21.90 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00161075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.41 or 0.07669393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.07 or 1.00184258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.32 or 0.00977534 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

